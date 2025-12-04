Liam Keen comment: Inconsistency, Wolves relying on youth and VAR impact

Rob Edwards has so far been unable to address the slide and has overseen three defeats from three, as Wolves now sit 12 points from safety (essentially 13 points including goal difference).

Any hope of surviving relegation will rest on home matches such as this one against Nottingham Forest, but a damaging defeat has plunged the team closer to the drop.

Consistency

Wolves have certainly had consistency with results, as they continue to lose every week.

But performances had begun to improve under Edwards, resulting in a display against Villa on the weekend in which they deserved at least a point.

Any hope of following that up against Forest on Wednesday was extinguished quickly with a flat first half performance. Wolves just simply never got going.

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, who was so dangerous and influential against Villa, could not pick a forward pass, Joao Gomes lost the ball on too many occasions and overplayed it, while Jorgen Strand Larsen was back to the isolated figure we had seen in recent months.

They were not the only ones - Jackson Tchatchoua was struggling with the basics of the game and Jhon Arias offers next to nothing - and Wolves never gave the home crowd a reason to get behind them.

It was a huge game that could have given Wolves a lifeline in their relegation fight had they earned their first win, but the players seemingly approached it like a pre-season friendly.

Edwards gave a hard-hitting analysis in his post-match press conference and revealed he asked the players at half-time if they were scared. They certainly looked afraid to make a mistake and the performance suffered as a result.

The second half was marginally better but Wolves still conceded a really avoidable goal.