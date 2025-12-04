Lauren lifts coveted Justin Rose trophy

​The tournament, known as the major of European junior golf, took place over three days this week at the world-renowned Quinta do Lago golf resort in the Algarve.

The 16-year-old, from Whitchurch, shot two under on day one (70), followed by a one under on day two (71), to sit in the lead heading into the final day.

And despite an early bogey, England Golf girls’ team star Lauren eagled the par-five fifth and made four consecutive birdies from holes 14-17 to cruise to victory on the last day, after shooting 71 (one under) in her last round, finishing six shots clear of second-placed Zoe McLean-Tattan.

The trophy is yet another title for Lauren, who made it back-to-back English Girls' Championship and English Women's County Champion of Champions titles in 2025.

Lauren said: “This is such an amazing way to finish off 2025. I'm really proud to have won this, and it sits at the top of all I have achieved this year. It’s been the highlight of the year.

“I was still quite tentative for a lot of the front nine, however I managed to get it together on the back nine. After the birdie on 14, I said to myself ‘I want more’, and knowing that there was a par-five and a couple of the easier par-fours, I said ‘we’ve got this!’.”

Meanwhile, Lauren’s younger sister Lucy is one of three young Shropshire golfers who have been included in the England Golf regional performance programme squads for 2025-26.

Lucy, aged 14, is in the West Midlands region girls’ squad, joining Brodie Miller, 16, from Telford, and Zach Banks, 17, from Shifnal, who have been selected for the boys’ squad.

England Golf deputy performance director Steve Burnett said: “The regional performance programme is a vital part of the pathway and it bridges the gap for young players showing promise at county level to push on and improve sufficiently to go on and play for England in the near future.

“The regional aquads have helped produce a large number of world-class male and female golfers. At every level of the pathway we aim to provide fun, engaging and individualised opportunities to help the player as a person and a golfer.”