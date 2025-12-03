Wolves 0 Nottingham Forest 1 - Report

The hosts struggled for any attacking intent in a drab first half at Molineux, in which Igor Jesus had a goal for Forest ruled out by VAR.

Wolves started the second half marginally better but still failed to create much in the final third, as Jesus finally headed the visitors into the lead.

Edwards’ side had around 20 minutes to salvage a result but frustrated supporters with an abject display in their 12th defeat from 14 Premier League matches this season.

Analysis

Edwards named an unchanged Wolves side following their improved performance - albeit defeat - against Villa last time out.

There was one change on the bench as Matt Doherty returned from injury and replaced Hugo Bueno, who picked up a back injury.

Ladislav Krejci and Fer Lopez both missed out against Villa with knee and adductor injuries respectively, and the pair were also not involved against Forest.

Sean Dyche made one change for Forest as Omari Hutchinson replaced Nicolas Dominguez.

Former Wolves player Morgan Gibbs-White started and captained Forest.

As expected, Gibbs-White was being booed with every touch, however that was the only noise in the early stages of the game as the atmosphere from the terraces mirrored a slow start to the match on the pitch.

Hutchinson had an early effort from distance that blazed over the bar, as the visitors saw most of the ball.

Gibbs-White then put a dangerous cross in that Jesus could only glance wide with his header.

Wolves were retaining possession relatively well with Andre and Joao Gomes in midfield, but struggling to pick any passes in the final third.

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, who had a very good game at the weekend, was struggling with that in particular and was consistently giving the ball away.

It was a really tough watch as a contest with Forest also failing to make it stick, but Wolves were unable to pick simple passes and kept playing the ball into danger.

As a result, home fans began chants against owners Fosun and club chairman Jeff Shi in the 34th minute.

Forest took the lead in the 38th minute when Jesus was completely unmarked and met a Hutchinson corner to head home.

However, VAR reviewed it and referee Tim Robinson checked the pitchside monitor and ruled the goal out as Dan Ndoye was in an offside position and impeding goalkeeper Sam Johnstone’s view.

The home fans were pleased with the final decision but chanted against VAR for a remarkably long five-minute check to come to a relatively simple decision.

Both sides then entered half-time drawing 0-0, after an uninspiring contest and a fairly abject Wolves performance.

Wolves created the best chance of the game early in the second half when they broke forward and Jackson Tchatchoua put his cross on a plate for Jhon Arias from close range, but he headed wide.

Forest then had a free-kick in a good position on the edge of the box and Neco Williams got it on target, but Johnstone got down well to turn it around the corner.

Wolves were furious when they were denied what seemed a straightforward foul on Jorgen Strand Larsen, and as Forest countered Johnstone was called upon to deny Hutchinson.

VAR got involved again when it checked a possible Forest penalty for a few minutes, for a coming together between Emmanuel Agbadou and Ryan Yates. It was given offside by the officials at the time and VAR did not overturn it.

Forest finally got their goal and it was again avoidable from a Wolves perspective. Hutchinson picked the ball up on the right, cut onto his left foot and whipped in a dangerous cross that Johnstone came for, but Jesus beat him and Agbadou to it to head into an empty net.

Edwards made changes in an attempt to get back into the game and he once again put trust in youngster Mateus Mane, who had an early opportunity to cross for Larsen but slightly scuffed at it as Forest cleared their lines.

Wolves came close when Toti Gomes did brilliantly with a couple one-twos and found himself playing a forward pass to Mane on the right, who put in a low cross that Larsen was so close to meeting.

Marshall Munetsi limped off in some pain in the 93rd minute as Wolves finished the game with 10 men and they were unable to find a way back into the game as they fell to another damaging defeat.

Key Moments

GOAL 73 Jesus heads Forest into the lead

Teams

Wolves: Johnstone, Tchatchoua (Hoever, 81), Mosquera (Arokodare, 81), Agbadou, Toti, Wolfe, Andre, J.Gomes (Munetsi, 85), Bellegarde (Hwang, 67), Arias (Mane, 81), Larsen.

Subs not used: Sa, S.Bueno, Doherty, Chirewa.

Nottingham Forest: Sels, Savona, Milenkovic, Morato, Williams, Sangare (Yates, 67), Anderson, Ndoye (Hudson-Odoi, 67), Gibbs-White (Dominguez, 93), Hutchinson, Jesus.

Subs not used: John, Kalimuendo, Jair Cunha, McAtee, Boly, Abbott.