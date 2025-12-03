"We don't want to go out with a whimper" - Wolves boss' honest assessment after poor defeat

Igor Jesus' second half header was the difference between both sides, but Wolves put in an abject display at Molineux where they struggled to create in the final third.

Edwards, visibly frustrated with his team's showing, has revealed he questioned if the players were scared at half-time and has called on them not to be relegated without a fight as they sit bottom on two points.

"I'm really disappointed with tonight," Edwards said.

"Compared to the levels that we set on Sunday, it was almost like the opposite tonight.

"I asked the players at half-time, are you scared? I asked them that. It looked in the first half like we were very passive. We didn't play forward.

"It looked like we were afraid to make a mistake. Maybe afraid of the reaction from the crowd, I don't know. Maybe that's human nature.

"I know we conceded in the second half, but I feel like the game was lost in the first half with the lack of intensity.