Market Drayton Town teen graduate praised after striking winner minutes into debut

Attacker Higgins, 17, struck a clinical finish as the in-form Gingerbread Men beat third-placed Barnton to extend their run to just one defeat in seven in North West Counties First Division South.

The former Market Drayton Tigers youngster was introduced for his senior bow by boss Dan Dawson with Town 1-0 up courtesy of Jack Finney's early goal at Greenfields before the prospect fired a finish nine minutes from time for two. Barnton pulled one back but the hosts held on for a fine win.

"It was the most route one you will see," Dawson said of Higgins' goal.

"Our goalkeeper's banged it upfield and striker Harry Minshall helped it on with his first touch and our winger helped it on to Konnor who's in behind the centre-halves, middle of the goal, 10 yards out, and he smashed it in the roof of the net with his first touch. It was a really nice little finish."

Dawson believes Higgins' attitude will serve him well as his career progresses.

"He's a lovely kid, his mum and his brothers come to every game, as does he when he's not playing for our development team," he added.

"He'll certainly play for our first team. We want him to be the future of the club. The biggest thing with Konnor, regardless of football, he's a brilliant person, a lovely kid, so mature for his age.

"He is really coachable, polite, works his socks off. If he carries on doing that, he'll be the future of Drayton at step six, five, four, whatever it may be.

"He's got the ability to play at that level. He's pacey, he's bigger and stronger than he probably gives himself credit for."

Drayton's clash with Barnton finished 10 versus 10 with the hosts' Archie Russell dismissed.

The win lifted Drayton to 13th ahead of the midweek fixtures and Town are without a game this weekend as Dawson and his ranks will instead take in a Christmas do in Manchester.