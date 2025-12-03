Fan column: Wolves have to find a way to score more goals

The feeling of anticipation, expectation and the simple pleasure of just following the club diminishes proportionately after each successive disappointment.

Right now, the feeling of disconnect is enormous, not total apathy, more a wearied acceptance of the inevitable. I cannot recall leaving a game for a very long time purring with satisfaction that an individual Wolves’ player has delighted us by playing out of his skin.

No flash of attacking brilliance from a Jota, Jimenez or Cunha; no creative subtlety provided by a Neves, Neto or Moutinho and no spark of original flair offered by the likes of an Ait-Nouri or Traore.

Instead, fending off the possibility of becoming, statistically at least, the worst team in Premier League history.