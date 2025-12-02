Wycherley is the Town hero thanks to late penalty save - non-league round-up

This was a really hard-earned draw against probably the best side Town have faced in the league this season.

The home side created a chance after only two minutes, Sam Burns firing wide from the edge of the penalty area.

Two minutes after that, Shifnal were ahead when they won the ball midway inside the Breck half and Kyle Bennett’s low cross was converted by Matthew Barnes-Homer from close range.

Play was end-to-end after this and Burns was close in the 20th minute with a 20-yard drive that went wide.

Alex Cherera was even closer on 24 minutes when he cut in from the right, but he shot into the side-netting from 10 yards, when he should have done better.

The equaliser came in the 26th minute when a long throw was headed on by Jordan Barrow for Elliott Hughes, who curled the ball beautifully inside the far post.

Town had the ball in the net again on 36 minutes when Barnes-Homer netted Kane Lewis’ cross, but he was denied by an assistant’s flag.

The opening 15 minutes or so of the second period were quite even without there being any clear-cut chances.

After that, it was like something akin to the Alamo, as Town had to defend for their lives.

They did this brilliantly until it appeared that disaster had struck six minutes into stoppage time, when the referee pointed to the penalty spot following a challenge in the box.

Lewis Buckley stepped up to take the spot-kick, but Andy Wycherley saved superbly, diving low to his right, to ensure that the points were shared and Shinfal remain five points behind the table-toppers in third.

Whitchurch Alport's enforced absence stretches into a third week after their Midland Premier trip to Stone Old Alleynians was called off - the same fate which befell AFC Bridgnorth's Midland One fixture against Stapenhill.

The Shropshire derby between Shawbury United and Telford Town in North West Counties League Division One South was also postponed, as was Allscott Heath's home game against New Mills.

There was some non-league football in Shropshire, however, as a resurgent Market Drayton Town edged out high-flying Barnton to continue climbing the table.

Drayton have back-to-back wins for the first time this since to move up to 13th, with Jack Finney and Konnor Higgins on target before Barnton netted a stoppage-time consolation.

Second-bottom Haughmond's hopes of closing the gap to their relegation rivals was ended in emphatic fashion by second-top Eccleshall.

Jack Lewis cancelled out Jacob Vernon's early opener, but that was as good as it got for Mond, who found themselves 5-1 down after Vernon, Danny Glover, Jack Warren and Francis Church ran riot for the Eagles.

Harvey Lewis got a second for Haughmond, before Glover wrapped up a 6-2 victory for the hosts.

Improved availability proved to be key as Ludlow Town secured their first Hellenic League Division One victory in more than two months.

They were superb 3-1 winners over high-flying Redditch Borough thanks to goals from Morgan Millard, Cam Marsh and Ryan Lewis.