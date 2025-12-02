The young midfielder joined the club on loan from Burnley in the summer - and after being sent off on his home debut has gone on to impress Salop fans.

He netted a stunning first goal for the club in the EFL Trophy win over Chelsea under 21s - with further strikes against Oldham and Northampton.

But he has been in and out of the side at times - and was an unused substitute in Saturday's 3-3 thriller against Gillingham - with Appleton revealing an honest conversation with the midfielder over his performances.

And he has backed the midfielder to rise to the challenge and win his place back.

He said: "I think the last three or four games his performance levels have dropped off a little bit and I've been quite honest with him about that.

"Obviously when he first came in he set the place alight and he was really direct and aggressive and looked to get shots off at any opportunity and I just felt that dropped off a little bit in the last three or four games.

Salop celebrate a goal in their 3-3 draw with Gillingham (AMA)

"I think it's one of them where that's quite natural sometimes with a player on loan, especially a young player, and it's just about managing their moments and there'll be a time, whether it's in a game or two time or three or four games down the line, where I'm sure he'll be back playing and back playing from the start and hopefully contributing with goals and assists."

The point on home soil against the Gills made it ten points from 12 at home in the league for struggling Salop.

Boss Appleton believes the return and the display against Gillingham shows his side can dig in, and asked whether it outlines that there is no fear in his squad when it comes to big games, he said: "No, no there's not and I think the players feel that and sense that.

"I think today was always going to be a tough game and I said to the players, I said don't get wrong, I'd rather certainly be two goals ahead than two goals behind but we all know it, whether you're a fan, whether you've been on the pitch, it just seems so much easier to play when you're a goal or two down.

"That is because you've got nothing to lose and they certainly had that with them a little bit in that second half.

"So for the lads to sort of dig in because once that equaliser came, it was a tough moment for the players but they dug in and they've seen the game out and like I say, certainly a point is better than no points."