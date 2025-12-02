Dylan can be a big player for Bucks

The pacy attacker has missed six weeks of action through injury but made a welcome goalscoring return to action during Saturday's 2-2 National North draw at Radcliffe on Saturday.

Allen-Hadley was introduced just past the hour mark and wasted no time making an impact as he punished some dithering defensive work between Radcliffe goalkeeper Mateusz Hewelt and Brad Roscoe to steal in and score Bucks' first equaliser.

Matty Stenson then replied later on, after Bucks had fallen behind for the second time, to ensure their efforts were rewarded.

And now Wilkin will be hoping the 22-year-old speed merchant will steer clear of injury and play a key role in their bid to climb the table.

"He (Allen-Hadley) is like you want all your strikers to be, to see every moment there's a chance and an opportunity in whatever situation you find yourself in," said Wilkin.

"Dylan does exactly that; he's tremendously quick. We've missed him for the little while that he's been out, no doubt about it.

"We've got good options there, fortunately, but we have missed him. He brings something different to what we are, and hopefully, we can get him out there and available for the upcoming games.

"We know what a big player he can be, along with many others in that changing room.”

Saturday's draw left Bucks still searching for their first away league win of the season, but sitting 16th in the table.

They return to action at home to Southport on Saturday, with Oliver Cawthorne likely to miss out through suspension after being sent off at Radcliffe.

