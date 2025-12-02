Dave Edwards: Positives for Shrewsbury Town despite late frustration

I have no doubt he will have relished being pantomime villain for the day, though perhaps not so much when his Gillingham team were 2-0 down and then 3-1 down.

Ultimately, it was the former Town boss who had the last laugh as the visitors came back to draw 3-3 but I still think there are positives for the home side to take.

If you had offered me a point before the match, against a team chasing the play-off positions, I would probably have taken it.

Town have now taken 10 points out of a possible 12 at Croud Meadow and it is that form which has got them out of the relegation zone.

The frustration is had they held out for the win, they would have put a few more teams between themselves and the bottom two. At one point on Saturday afternoon the virtual League Two table was looking a lot healthier.

Town started the game exactly the way you would have wanted and what I enjoyed most was, after going ahead so early on through George Lloyd’s goal, they did not sit back.