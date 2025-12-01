Telford Tigers boss takes heart for challenges ahead despite fourth straight defeat

Tigers were edged out 3-2 by Sheffield Steeldogs to cap a disappointing weekend - but head coach Watkins saw the necessary "commitment and quality" that he feels will serve his side well in the schedule ahead.

Telford dropped to eighth from 11 in the NIHL National standings having lost ground in recent weeks. They travel to lowly Basingstoke Bison - who boast numerous games in hand - on Saturday before a home clash against Romford Raiders, currently sixth, on Sunday.

Sunday's hosts were in a strong position with a 2-1 lead through David Thomson and Harry Ferguson goals, but third-placed Steeldogs showed their quality to fight back and hold on.

Tigers man of the match Harry Ferguson gets an effort away. Pic: Edward Bowen / ebphotography

Watkins said: “We did a lot of things at a good level and I thought we were connected in the offensive and defensive zones. We hunted pucks on the forecheck and moved our feet on the back check and once again put ourselves in front but unfortunately we were not able to manage the game well enough to pick up the win.

"We have a big month ahead and I’m sure if we play with the same commitment and quality the wins will start coming.”

Tigers came close to opening the scoring in the first period but were denied by the frame of the goal as Rhodes Mitchell-King's slapshot crashed off the crossbar.

Steeldogs hit back as Walker Sommer fed Blair Gendunov to beat Telford netminder Ben Norton.

Spray is sent flying in Tigers' home defeat to Sheffield Steeldogs on Sunday night. Pic: Edward Bowen / ebphotography

Tigers fans roared into life in the second period as their side struck twice in as many minutes to turn around the scoreline.

Deakan Fielder's shot from range was parried by Sheffield's Brady Parker but Canadian Thomson was on hand to sweep in the rebound for 1-1.

Tigers talisman Eric Henderson found a great pass across the circles for Ferguson to smash in off the crossbar for the lead.

But Sheffield had the final say as Liam Steele fired into the bottom corner into the final period to draw his side level.

The contest was finely poised heading into the final five minutes and it was the Yorkshire visitors who grasped their opportunity as Ivan Bjorkly Nordstrom led a breakaway and passed to Sommer to finish from close range and seal the points.