Shrewsbury Town analysis: A missed chance for precious points and one over on their old boss for Salop

That told you all you needed to know about who Shrewsbury Town were playing on Saturday, and a pointer to the consensus of opinion towards returning manager Gareth Ainsworth, who left Salop for this weekend's opponents Gillingham back in March.

Football fans have long and often unforgiving memories. You might well have only just made your return to the touch-line from heart surgery - it truly had to be this fixture in which Ainsworth marked his return after a two-month long absence while recuperating - but you can expect, in-keeping with the season, an especially frosty reception. There is a bigger picture here, though, for Town in their quest to secure their League Two status and some strong recent home form to uphold.

The narrative which ran in parallel to this game had to be parked as 3pm arrived and, although there were a few digs from a vociferous home end aimed at the visiting manager - often citing his taste in music and his playing style - the focus very much remained on backing those in blue and amber.

That support was rewarded. Shrewsbury were unapologetically route one in getting the ball into the area and causing havoc via a Tom Anderson flick-on. The finish, awarded to George Lloyd after Anthony Scully struck for goal, wasn't particularly attractive, not that it mattered. Michael Appleton allowed himself a quiet fist pump as Ainsworth turned away. Plenty of time to go.