Liam Keen's Wolves player ratings v Aston Villa after derby defeat

Sam Johnstone

The goalkeeper actually had little to do but did well when called upon. His distribution could have been better at times.

Shot-stopper: 6

Jackson Tchatchoua

Tchatchoua was better offensively and offered an outlet for Wolves, but his crosses needed to be more accurate.

Outlet: 6

Yerson Mosquera

The defender is unpredictable and makes mistakes, but has solid attributes. He defended fairly well and came close to scoring.

Erratic: 6

Emmanuel Agbadou

Agbadou had a solid game and defended well, but he slowed the match down too much when in possession. He had to move the ball quicker and more decisively.

Solid: 6