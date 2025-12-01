Liam Keen's Wolves player ratings v Aston Villa after derby defeat
Liam Keen rates the Wolves players on their performance following the defeat to Aston Villa.
Plus
By Liam Keen
Published
Sam Johnstone
The goalkeeper actually had little to do but did well when called upon. His distribution could have been better at times.
Shot-stopper: 6
Jackson Tchatchoua
Tchatchoua was better offensively and offered an outlet for Wolves, but his crosses needed to be more accurate.
Outlet: 6
Yerson Mosquera
The defender is unpredictable and makes mistakes, but has solid attributes. He defended fairly well and came close to scoring.
Erratic: 6
Emmanuel Agbadou
Agbadou had a solid game and defended well, but he slowed the match down too much when in possession. He had to move the ball quicker and more decisively.
Solid: 6