"I'm lost for words" - Wolves striker's frustrations following Villa loss

A much stronger team performance saw Wolves create some good chances, while Larsen also had a first half goal ruled out for team-mate Jhon Arias straying offside.

But the match ultimately ended in another defeat and Larsen felt Wolves were hard done by.

"First of all, I'm really disappointed because we deserved more," Larsen said.

"The last two games, I think we played two really good first halves.

"I deserve a goal, the team deserves a goal. The quality from them stops us.

"It's just really annoying and I'm lost for words. We did a really good game, maybe the best of the season.

"It's the first time I'm feeling fresh again since my injury. The staff have been excellent, they've come in with energy.

"Conceding a screamer from outside the box is not anyone's fault. We are really unlucky.

"Luck will come when you play good and hopefully it will turn a bit for us now. It's not an easy situation to be in and it affects our lives. We're big lads and we're trying our best. I want the fanbase to keep believing.

"We showed up today. We were the best team for most of the game. Things are going against us now. It looks like sometimes they give it offside and sometimes not when someone is in front of the goalie. We need to keep going and believe in ourselves."

Head coach Rob Edwards was equally as frustrated at the end result, but believes Wolves can take plenty of positives from the performance ahead of a Molineux clash against Nottingham Forest on Wednesday night.

Edwards said: "I thought it was a really good performance at Villa Park especially. It's one of the tougher tests you get in the Premier League.

"For long spells we looked a good team and matched them in many aspects. We showed spirit and fight and looked good with the ball for long spells.

"I thought we created good moments and I don't know how we haven't scored. I'm disappointed with the result but happy with the performance.

"We got into good areas and scored a goal that was ruled out. Emi Martinez made some good saves too and we carried a threat but he's probably the best goalkeeper in the world.

"Villa are so disciplined and organised that it's difficult against them. We chucked everything at them and we have positives to take forward.

"I can already see the difference in performance in the space of a week.

"The difference in performance from last week to this one is vast. It has been a positive week of training and the lads are on board with what we want to do.

"We just have to work hard and if we keep playing like that then I can see us hopefully turning some momentum our way."