The all action Republic of Ireland midfielder was sent off for a silly second booking having pulled a player's shirt at the CBS Arena, with Albion going on to squander a lead and lose 3-2.

He was missing for the midweek draw with Birmingham City - but went straight back into the side for the clash with Swansea.

It was a disaster of a first half, as Albion fell 2-0 down with Ryan Mason's side putting in arguably their worst performance of the season so far.

But a half time revival saw Aune Heggebo go on to bag a brace - before Molumby's winner completed the comeback.

The midfielder admitted he was anxious and nervous ahead of the game after 'letting the side down' last week - but insisted the win was for the staff more than anyone else.

Molumby and his team mates went to embrace the coaching staff and Mason after his late winner.

Speaking on WBA TV's post match chat, the midfielder was asked if it was a redemption for him after his red card.

The midfielder said: "You could say that I suppose, I just wanted to go out there and make up for last week, I was gutted.

"I just felt so much for the lads and the staff last week, I let the team down away at Coventry and I felt the pressure today, I felt the pressure, I was anxious and a bit nervous going out there.

"At half time we pulled together, the staff more than anyone in there don't deserve the run of form we've been on because of how they are as people and how hard they work, so I was delighted to contribute."

West Brom players mob the coaching staff after their winning goal (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

In the first half, having slipped 2-0 behind, Albion fans could be heard shouting, 'you're not fit to wear the shirt', as they players trudged off at the break.

Their anger was justified - but Molumby insists that their second half performance shows how much the players care.

He added: "I think as footballers it can become difficult if results do not go your way.

"I think you can see when a group has sort of given up, in the first half if we had given up on what we were doing, you wouldn't see that second half performance.

"Despite a frustrating period you can see the players are giving everything.

"We look dangerous now. For a period we didn't look that way, but against Coventry we went 2-0 up and we were dangerous on the counter.

"Against Birmingham it could have been two or three. We look dangerous in the second half, the first half we were so disappointed with the manner of the goals.

"It shows as a team with the reaction, how much we care."