The summer signing from Liverpool had a positive start to his time at Albion - but during his side's up and down form the defender hasn't looked at his best.

And Saturday's first half against Swansea really was one he will want to forget.

An error led to the first goal and after a well below par display from many of the Albion side - he was one of the hour players hooked off at the break in a quadruple substitution.

And that will be the defender's last action until mid December.

The summer signing was on four bookings ahead of the game - picking up his fifth caution in the first half against the Swans.

And having picked up five bookings he has now been handed a one match ban. EFL rules state that if a player picks up five yellow cards before the 19th game of the season - they receive a one match ban.

Saturday was Albion's 18th match of the campaign so a handful of other players have avoided a ban.

Phillips' central defensive partner Chris Mepham was on four cards, with George Campbell and Callum Styles on three.

The cut off point for the ban is the 19th game - but the yellow cards picked up does not now reset.

It now means that if a player hits ten yellow cards before the 32nd game of their season - then they will receive an increased two match ban.