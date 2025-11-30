Steve Bull: Wolves are capable of beating Aston Villa in big derby clash

As players we don't really care where we get the win from, as long as we get the three points, and for this team all that matters is that first win.

I watched Villa recently and I think they look a bit vulnerable. If we are on our game, we can win it.

We're all asking ourselves where the first three points will come from and it will be a long 26 games left of the season.

It will be tough to get out of the relegation zone but Rob Edwards is full of enthusiasm and quality and if anyone can do it, he can.

But he needs the team behind him, they have to pull their finger out and realise that Championship football is just around the corner if they don't get points sooner rather than later.