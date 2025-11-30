What would otherwise have been a fourth straight home win in League Two transpired to only return a single point after the visitors' second half fight-back which cancelled out a George Lloyd double and a fine Luca Hoole strike in the first half.

Sam Stubbs had put through his own net, too, before Robbie McKenzie's penalty and Elliott Nevitt's late leveller. Here is how we rated the Town players on Saturday.

Will Brook 6

Ironically didn't have an awful lot to do in between the goals, one of which was an own goal and another a penalty. The third, Nevitt's equaliser, was past him in a flash.

Luca Hoole 8

Superb early skill to skip past his man with a nutmeg and win his side a corner and he went one better when galloping forwards with the ball before doubling Shrewsbury's lead.

Tom Anderson 7

Key aerial battle won in the lead up to the first goal which ultimately went in off Lloyd.

Sam Stubbs 6

Long throws prompted concern, a few scrambles and the opening goal, but Stubbs couldn't help but nod beyond Will Brook to give Gillingham a helping hand back into the game. Conceded the penalty which really kick-started Gillingham's chase for a point.