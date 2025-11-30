Following Vitor Pereira's sacking - the Portuguese coach and his eight staff members all departed the club - with Edwards arriving alongside Harry Watling, who had served as his number two during their short spell at Middlesbrough.

Since then he has also brought in former Bristol Rovers player and manager Paul Trollope, who had previously worked under the Wolves boss at Luton Town.

And now he has made his third appointment - in the former of former Leicester City goalkeeping coach Danny Alcock.

The 41-year-old joins the Premier League strugglers having recently left Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Qadsiah.

Edwards and Alcock do have history of working together during their time working for the FA - with the former Stoke and Barnsley shot stopper spending three years as a national goalkeeping coach with England.

Elsewhere, he has also had roles with Nottingham Forest and last season was on the first team staff at Leicester City - while having a short time as interim boss.

He joins Wolves having also spent time this summer as a goalkeeper expert consultant with UEFA.

Alcock is the third appointment to Edwards' backroom staff - with the Wolves boss also expected to soon add another first team coach to his ranks.