Impressive stats, strange VAR and playing on the edge: Three things you may have missed from Wolves' derby defeat to Aston Villa

It was always going to be a tall order for Wolves, to pick up a first Premier League win of the season at a place where Villa hardly ever lose.

But they had the best chances, with the standout one coming late in the first half as Emi Martinez tipped Yerson Mosquera's header onto the bar.

They had other openings but it was a Kamara strike from the edge of the box that would settle it.

Here are a few things you may have missed from the derby clash:

For some it may have been a case of damage limitations for Wolves heading to Villa Park - given the gulf between the sides at the moment.

But that doesn't tell the story at all

It was an afternoon where Wolves battled hard, showed they are still up for the fight as they battle for survival.