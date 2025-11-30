"I feel sick that we've lost" - Wolves boss reacts to Villa defeat

Boubacar Kamara's sublime second half finish was the difference between the two teams on derby day, as Wolves slipped to 11 defeats in 13 Premier League games.

But Edwards was 'proud' of his side's showing and felt Wolves were good value for a result against their rivals.

"It's just the reality of football," Edwards said when asked if he feels hard done by with a defeat.

"We played well. I feel sick that we've lost, like the lads will do and everyone connected to the club.

"But we went about it in the best way possible to try and win, so I'm proud of that side of it.

"I'm really disappointed that we've not been able to take something from the game.