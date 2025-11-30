AFC Telford United rescue late point thanks to Matty Stenson strike

After the home side carved out early opportunities - the home side went in front from the spot.

Oliver Crawthorne took down David Ball in the box - with Dan Gardner stepping up to fire home the penalty after 23 minutes.

Charlie Williams went close to an equaliser with a free kick - and the Bucks had a penalty shout waved away.

Just after the hour mark the Bucks introduced Dylan Allen-Hadley and he made an impact after just three minutes.

A loose ball was played back to the Radcliffe goalkeeper with Allen-Hadley nipping in to pinch the ball and slot home.

However the lead only lasted ten minutes with the home side going back in front as David Ball's chipped finish finding the net.

The Bucks weren't done there though - and ten minutes from time Matty Stenson's right footed volley found the net to hand Kevin Wilkin's side a point.