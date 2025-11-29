Why a Shrewsbury Town win over Gillingham and Gareth Ainsworth will mean 'more than three points' for Salop fans

That is according to current Town boss Michael Appleton - the man who succeeded Ainsworth, when he walked away from the Croud Meadow earlier this year after just 22 games in charge.

Ainsworth has mentioned there were reasons for his quick departure - which coincided with a potential takeover of the club falling through.

But despite that, Salop fans left scarred by his exit following his promises to 'build something' at the club - and they are expected to give the Gills boss a tough reception in tomorrow's clash.

For Appleton, who was left to pick up the pieces from Ainsworth, he insists focus is just on the game but believes the atmosphere could have an impact, and a win will mean more than just three points for Salop fans.

Asked if the atmosphere could have a positive influence on his side, he said: "I think it will, yeah, there's no doubt about it. We're not trying to hide away for a minute.

"I think that will be part of the situation to deal with.