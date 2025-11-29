Prizes handed out by the Shropshire Ladies County Golf Association

Drayton lifted a number of trophies at Shrewsbury Golf Club earlier this month, while Peters took home the Seniors Championship Shield for a third consecutive year.

“It has been another successful year for ladies across the county," said chair Trish McGloin. "Shropshire ladies golf is growing at all levels from juniors to seniors and continues to punch above its weight both in terms of quality golf and enjoyment.

"It is also lovely to see winners from a variety of golf clubs across the county this year including new faces competing and taking trophies home.”

Drayton is one of the clubs where new talent scooped several of the trophies.

Caroline Sycamore won the Wynne Corrie Cup following two matchplay knockout rounds at her home club and a medal final against 46 other ladies battling 50mph winds at Shifnal Golf Club.

Shropshire Ladies County Golf Association (SLCGA) president Margaret Ratcliffe presents the Wynne Corrie Cup Caroline Sycamore

Jo Cole and Julie Clay - two recent new members at Market Drayton - lifted the Ann Russell Bowl at Hill Valley, a trophy that has not been played for in several years.

Earlier in the year, Market Drayton Golf Club’s Ladies handicap league team also scooped the trophy following a hard-fought final against Bridgnorth Golf Club at Hill Valley.

Sue Field picked up two awards on behalf of herself and The Shropshire colleague Ann Mountford

Elsewhere, Sue Field and Ann Mountford from The Shropshire Golf Club put local knowledge to good use to win the Argles and Brealey Salver. Competing against 43 pairs in a greensome on The Shropshire’s blue and silver course they shot a winning score of 45 points.

The talented pair were also part of a three-ball alliance team, joined by Sandra Woodward, to win the Janet Blockley Salver at Chesterton Valley.

On the same day, and course, 11 teams competed for the Mary Black Cup. This was won with a nett 131 by Alison Grove, Lisa Hales and Suzanne Huxley from Bridgnorth Golf Club.

Ann Peters with the Seniors Championship Shield, presented by Sue Pidgeon, an honorary life member of the Shropshire Ladies County Golf Association

Ann Peters from Shifnal Golf Club also had a successful year. In addition to winning the Senior Championship Shield, a matchplay knockout competition, for the third successive year, she took home the Marjorie Wynne Thomas Memorial Trophy.

Another talented senior, Lucy Taylor from Horsehay and Church Stretton Golf Clubs, defended her Jo Marvell Trophy title successfully.

Kathy Evans from Oswestry Golf Club also had a great year’s golf, winning two trophies at the county summer meeting at the Astbury. She won the Marjorie Wycherley Trophy with a gross score of 99 and the Seniors Handicap Cup for best nett score.

Kathy Evans was a double prize winner

Sara Bowden from The Shropshire Golf Club won the Ritchie Veterans Salver. This is a medal competition for ladies over 50 years old, played initially at their home club to qualify. Bowden then competed at a final medal round at the county autumn meeting at Shifnal, also battling high winds to take the trophy.

McGloin added: “A further bright new talent this year is Lucy Crump who entered the annual county championship and made the final after playing golf for just a few years.

"She follows in the footsteps of her sister, Lauren Crump, a member of the England junior squad, who lifted the trophy to become county champion for the third year running.

"The future of ladies golf across the county is exciting and bright. Well done to all our winners and good luck to all our lady golfers for the 2026 season."