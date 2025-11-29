Page hoping to write his own success story

Page, previously the trusted kennel hand for fellow Monmore handler Gary Griffiths, had his first graded winner from his first graded runner at the Wolverhampton circuit earlier this week, with Lukey Bee victorious over the 264m sprint trip.

He currently has a small team of established greyhounds such as Open race winner Vampire Bob and is excited to add to his strength over the coming months – young pups Datona Vanguard and Datona Vamoose going well in qualifying trials on Wednesday (clocking 30.00secs and 29.88secs on slow going).

“It’s a privilege to have this opportunity,” said Page. “This is what I’ve wanted to do since I was a young lad, from when I was about 20 years old, so I’m very grateful for the opportunity.

“I’ve learnt such a lot from Gary over the years. He’s been a great friend and very supportive with me stepping out as a trainer, so I have lots to thank him for.

“Vampire Bob has come with me, and he’s been a fantastic performer. His sister, Lukey Bee won our first race this week, so we were chuffed with that.

“We’ve got a few young pups trialling and we’ve just bought the full brother to Goldcash Warrior, who won an Open race here for Nathan Hunt last weekend.

“He’ll be called Lava Flow and, hopefully, he’ll be nice a prospect. It’s an exciting journey to be on.”

Tonight, at Monmore, meanwhile, there is a full graded card and a strong attendance expected as their Christmas party nights begin.

Michael Shaw, who has also recently begun his journey as a trainer at Monmore, has Hollywell Cookie going for glory in a top-grade sprint.

Droopys Showgirl, trained by Chris Fereday and owned by the Teachers Pet Syndicate, looks to mark her 100th and final race before retirement with a win later in the card.