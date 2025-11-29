Salop return to the Croud Meadow in a game that will be surrounded by the noise of former boss Gareth Ainsworth making a return with Gillingham.

For Salop it is a chance to continue their winning home at home - but also bounce back from their latest setback at Fleetwood last week.

Appleton insists 'both boxes' is why Salop lost the game - but he explained how for a host of reasons they are letting key moments in attacking areas pass them by.

He said: "The biggest thing for me is, and I don't mean it from a detriment point of view or a disrespectful point of view, but there's been a few games where we've turned good chances into half chances and half chances into nothing.

"And they don't even get registered, either a chance or a half chance, etc.

"That just comes down to confidence, a little bit of technical ability at the right moment, a bit of composure. So, we're having as many moments as the opposition. We've just got to make sure that when we get our moments, we take care of them."

Dejected Shrewsbury Town players react after conceding a third goal

Despite their position in the table, Salop go into the game on the back of three straight victories at the Croud Meadow - something Appleton wants to continue.

And he explained that the pattern of his side's results is showing that home form is going to be key in their fight to climb the table.

He also explained how key the fans have been to the upturn in home form.

When asked about the contrasting home and away form, he said: "It looks like it's going to be massively important.

"And we hope that's the case anyway in terms of, we want to be certainly winning our home games and then, you know, obviously looking to improve what we do on the road.

"The fans have been, you know, they've been top draw in terms of the way they've got behind the players.

"Home and away, I mentioned it after the game on Saturday, even at 3-0, to be fair, they were still going

"We want to give them something to shout about and get excited about. And I think tomorrow is almost the perfect game to do that."

Subscribe to Shropshire Star Plus now for just £1 a month for 12 months for exclusive content and an ad-free website. Visit shropshirestar.com/subscribe for our Black Friday offer