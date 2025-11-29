'I'm angry': Michael Appleton takes aim at officials after Shrewsbury Town's dramatic 3-3 draw with Gillingham

Salop led 3-1 at the break thanks to a brace from George Lloyd and an excellent individual goal from Luca Hoole, but the Gills' fight-back was sparked by a contentious penalty after the hour mark when Sam Stubbs was penalised for a foul on Josh Andrews in the penalty area.

Robbie McKenzie's conversion from the spot prompted an enhanced belief within the away end that a comeback could be secured, something they managed late in the day when Elliott Nevitt stooped to nod past Will Brook in the closing stages. It denied Town a couple of points they might have otherwise deservedly earned, but Appleton's grievance - while he was satisfied with the majority of his side's display against promotion-chasing opposition - began with the man in the middle, Aaron Farmer.

"I'm frustrated, because when you go ahead in the game by two goals frustration is the first feeling," Appleton reflected. "I'm a little angry and annoyed with the referee, who gave them an opportunity to get back into the game with a soft penalty, but the irony is the guy who got the penalty, who has sarcastically clapped him, was on a yellow card. The fact the ref has seen it and didn't do anything about it...I found that disappointing.

"He was probably influenced a little by their staff at half time. We could have easily lost the game and maybe, a month ago, we would've lost, but when they brought it back to 3-3 they had a bit of momentum and our players were reasonably resolute to see it out.

"I was happy with the first half. They're the masters of crosses into the box. They've incredible height in their team - Vokes has come off and Andrews has come on. We dealt with that pretty well for the majority of the game."

Appleton also explained why he hooked pair Anthony Scully and Ismeal Kabia, who had both impressed over the course of their outings, in the second half to be replaced by attacking duo Chuks Aneke and John Marquis in the midst of Gillingham's response.

He added: "Certainly we looked a threat in transition, when we turned the ball over, but Sculls and Kabs didn't give us as much in the second half - that's why we made the changes. They stopped being an influence in the game. When the opposition are getting momentum, it's not the type of game they'll be used to."