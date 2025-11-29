"I want us to play with real pride" - Wolves boss delivers message ahead of derby day

For Wolves, however, they are seeking something much more valuable as they scrap for their first three points of the season in the 13th Premier League fixture.

Edwards, who started his career as a defender at Villa before moving to Wolves in 2004, understands the importance of this clash for the fans, but also for his struggling side.

And the new head coach is expecting his players to step up and perform at Villa Park.

"Obviously it's a really difficult game," Edwards said.

"It's a Midlands derby, so I want us to play with real pride and that needs to reflect in the performance as well.

"We're going up against a really good Villa side. Villa Park's always a difficult place to go, so it's going to be a really difficult game.

"But this is a really special game as well. Especially for people that live in this area, they know, they understand.