Wolves boss eager to 'achieve something incredible' at bottom-placed club

Wolves travel to Villa Park on Sunday desperately searching for their first Premier League win of the season against an in-form Villa side.

Former Wolves and Villa defender Edwards is realistic about Wolves' plight at the bottom of the table, but says he wants to 'give people hope' of a miraculous turnaround.

"We've come into a really difficult situation," Edwards said.

"Now, of course, there's a belief there that if we can work the right way and we can do it every day, that we can dig ourselves out of this really tough position that we're in.

"But also there's a realism to it as well that it's never been done before.

"All we can do is concentrate on our work on a daily basis, every day, and then try and perform as well as we can, which we will do in the games.

"But no-one's done it before from this position.

"We want to achieve something incredible, of course we do. I want to give people belief and give people hope.

"But also when we came in, we're in this situation now and this is why I'm sat in this chair. This is why I'm here, why there has been a change.

"I understand the position we're in."

Telford-born Edwards stressed the importance of the derby to the supporters but feels many of his foreign players will still play with the same heart when they enter the pitch.

Edwards said: "I can try and get it across to them how much it will mean to the supporters but we've got a lot of passionate players.

"We've got a lot of players that do care and I do think they showed that last week and I think they'll show that going forward as well.

"I'll stress that and then once we go over the line it'll be down to the players to go and show that spirit and that heart and show that they care. I'm pretty sure they will."