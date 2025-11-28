"We have to focus" - how Wolves striker is approaching derby day

Wolves travel to Villa Park with just two points from 12 games and an urgent relegation battle on their hands.

In new boss Rob Edwards' second game in charge he will return to his former club and although it carries extra weight as a derby, striker Arokodare is eager to take pressure off it and focus on getting a result.

He said: “It’s a local derby so it’s exciting for the fans but, no disrespect, I’m going to take it like any other game because we haven’t had the right results, so we have to focus on the match.

“This could be the game that might change everything for us and hopefully in a positive way by way of three points.”

Arokodare was given just his third Premier League start at the weekend following his £22.5million summer switch and the Nigerian says he has stayed patient for his opportunity.

“I haven’t had many chances, but I understand why completely," Arokodare said.