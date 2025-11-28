'That is the story': Jonny Drury's Shrewsbury Town update as Salop set for Gareth Ainsworth return

Salop return to home turf looking to continue their run at the Croud Meadow. And although it is all about the points to drag themselves to safety - the big story is the return of Gareth Ainsworth.

Ainsworth, who walked away from Salop just months into the job earlier this year, is returning to the club for the first time.

And he is back in the Gills dugout for the first time since undergoing heart surgery.

Jonny discusses what Appleton has said about Ainsworth's return.