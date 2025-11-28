Pirates hit form with six of the best

They are sitting second in the table, three points behind leaders Newport seconds, following an entertaining 6-3 success at home to Leek fourths.

Drayton started the game brightly and a defensive error lead to Nick Cooper opening the scoring in the fifth minute.

This pressure continued, and the lead was doubled from a short corner by Jordan Chevins.

Leek started to work their way back into the game, pressing high and forcing a few Drayton errors, one of which resulted in Leek reducing the deficit before half-time.

The Pirates hit back seven minutes into the second half as Brad Evans and Nick Cooper combined for goal number three.

Jesse Thompstone then struck twice before an own goal made it 6-1 to the hosts.

With the game in the bag, Drayton become a little disorganised and Leek bagged two late goals.

The Pirates are on their travels on Saturday with an away game at Wolverhampton & Tettenhall.

​Market Drayton seconds gave their promotion push a boost with a comfortable success in their latest Midlands Hockey Division 10 North west outing.

The second-placed Buccaneers proved too strong for lowly Leek sixths as they ran out 5-0 winners.

Drayton dominated from the start and their efforts were rewarded on 25 minutes when John Rayson round off some slick passing to make it 1-0.

An excellent pass from Isaac Brammer then set up James Parsons for the second goal.

The Buccaneers maintained the pressure in the second half and a spell of three goals in nine minutes wrapped up victory.

James Roscoe, Rayson and Mike Chevins were the men on the mark as Drayton signed off before a weekend off.

Newport extended their unbeaten run in Midlands Hockey Division Four West to five games with a hard-earned point on the road.

They secured their first clean sheet of the season as they battled their way to a goalless draw at Stourport seconds.

​Stourport had the better opportunities in the first half, while for Newport Aaron Sherwani manufactured a couple of half chances, one of which whistled past the front.

At the other end, Fin McPherson produced several saves to keep the scores level and Stourport missed a gilt-edge chance just before the half-time whistle.

Newport came out in the second half with renewed drive and desire. This brought with it more possession, attacking overloads and a number of good chances thanks to good running from Ollie Dix.The visitors began to take control and won a string of short corners, one of which saw Ricky Lally hit the crossbar.

With the clock ticking down, Lally and Rob Neal peppered balls at the Stourport back line and Newport nearly grabbed the spoils, firstly hitting the post before Tom Lewis fired wide.

Newport are back on the road again on Saturday at Stratford-Upon-Avon.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Newport seconds continue to set the pace at the top of Midlands Hockey Division Seven North West.

A 4-1 success at home to Sutton Coldfield fourths made it seven wins from nine outings for Newport and left them sitting three points clear of second-placed Market Drayton.

Newport began confidently, moving the ball around the back line with real purpose, and their patient approach paid off as Freddie Brooks netted.

Their lead was doubled just before the half-hour mark when Ben Crawford struck.

Sutton Coldfield hit back to make it 2-1 at half-time, but the hosts took charge after the break and wrapped up the win with two goals from Nathan Evans.

Drayton host North Stafford fourths on Saturday.

In Division Eight North West, Newport thirds picked up a 2-1 success on the road at Telford & Wrekin fourths.

Lewis Tindall bagged what proved to be a consolation effort as Newport fourths were beaten 3-1 at home by Shrewsbury.

Market Drayton Ladies shared the spoils in a thrilling clash with fellow Midlands Hockey Division Five North West high-flyers Derby thirds.

Drayton were only able to field 10 players for what promised to be a tough challenge, but made light of their availability issues as they played their part in a goal-laden contest that ended all square at 6-6.

The visitors had led 3-0 but as the game wore on, the fitness levels were tested to the full due to the lack of numbers and the hosts rallied.

Megan Parsons took the individual honours as she fired home a hat-trick.

Libby Clifton, Lauren Kenvyn and Joanne MacCallum were the other goalscorers.

The draw leaves Drayton sitting second in the table, two points behind leaders Stafford thirds.

Drayton are away to Ashbourne on Saturday.

​Newport Ladies hit form on the road in Midlands Hockey Division Four North Central.

​They returned home from their clash at Bloxwich thirds with all three points in the bag following a 4-0 victory.

Emma Hamplett fired them into a fifth-minute lead with Ellen Cambidge doubling their advantage six minutes later before Molly Leonard made it 3-0 at half-time.

Hamplett wrapped up the scoring in the second half.

Newport seconds powered their way to a resounding 11-0 victory at Wolverhampton & Tettenhall fourths in Division Five West.

Gayle Roberts led the victory charge with an impressive four-goal salvo.

Beatrice Kind, Sarah Murase and Violet Matthews all struck twice with Immie Newbury rounding off the scoring.

In the same division, the third team slipped to a 7-0 defeat against leaders Ludlow.