Old flame Gareth Ainsworth returns to Shrewsbury Town with his new partner

Tomorrow, he returns arm in arm with his new partner. This isn't just bumping into your ex down the shops or the pub, this awkward reunion on Salop's own doorstep has been scheduled since the summer.

It will no doubt feel like watching one of those dating shows you would find flicking through the TV channels late at night, contemplating whether or not you should be in bed already.

Dinner With My Ex? How about Football With My Ex?

The Ainsworth-Shrewsbury relationship enjoyed heady days. Salop were wooed on a first date that featured a stunning 3-2 victory over Birmingham City - one of just three losses the Blues would suffer on their way back to the Championship at a record-breaking pace.

Then came the 2-1 triumph over rivals Wrexham in January - another unforgettable night out against a side also promoted back to the Championship by the summer.