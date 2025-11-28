'I'm ready for it': Gareth Ainsworth with message to Shrewsbury fans as former boss set for frosty Gillingham return

Ainsworth arrived at Salop in November last year - and set about trying to turn around the club's fortunes in the aftermath of Paul Hurst's sacking.

Fans were buoyed by the appointment at the time and after a victory over Birmingham City in his opening game things were looking up.

But despite patchy form, Ainsworth seemed committed to the club as they fought for survival. A memorable derby win over Wrexham followed - but after just 22 games in the dugout Ainsworth was gone.

Amid a takeover falling through and Gillingham making a move for the former QPR man - he jumped off the Shrewsbury ship having won just five of his games in charge.

The fans reacted with fury and Salop were eventually relegated to League Two - with the writing almost as good as on the wall before Ainsworth left.

Now the Gills boss makes a return to the Croud Meadow tomorrow - and he is well aware of the reception he could get.

He told Kent Online: “I don't mind taking it. With what I've just been through, I can take most things at the moment. So, yeah, I'm ready for it.”

“I’m expecting a little bit of stick.

“I enjoyed my time there. I’m very respectful of the fans that got right behind us and we had some great results.

“It’s a game that I want to win, as is every single game in this league. It’ll be nice to see some old faces up there and hopefully we can come away with some points.

“The Shrewsbury game will be great. It would be great to go back and see so many friendly faces.

“We had some good times there and obviously I left with probably a quick exit.

“People didn’t expect it, but there were things that I don’t want to say, but they were the reasons I came here and it was all done correctly. I’ve got good memories of Shrewsbury.

“I think we were the only team to beat Birmingham and Wrexham last year in the same season. So, some real nice memories and some great players up there.”