How Wolves' 2025-26 season compares to the worst starts in Premier League history
Wolves have registered just two points from 12 league games so far this season - leaving them nine points adrift of safety at the foot of the table.
Only one team has picked up fewer points at this stage of a Premier League campaign, as Rob Edwards faces the unenviable task of another relegation battle.
Here, we take a look at six of the worst starters in Premier League history and how they eventually finished up.
Sheffield United - 1 point (2020-21)
Finished 20th - relegated
Chris Wilder had exceeded expectations when he inspired Sheffield United to a ninth-place finish upon their return to the English top-flight in 2020.
The second campaign started with a 2-0 home defeat against Wolves and culminated in a disastrous 17-match winless run.
By this stage, the Blades had collected just a single point from their opening 12 games and would not pick up their first win until Match Day 18 - a 1-0 win over a 10-man Newcastle United.
United did eventually scramble together 23 points to avoid breaking Derby County's unwanted record of 11 points, but they inevitably finished rock bottom and 16 points adrift of safety.
Burnley - 4 points (2023-24)
Finished 19th - relegated