Burroughs looking to add more competitions to the calendar - bowls round-up

Having relaunched the Shropshire Champion of Champions this year with Jamie King, Telford-based Burroughs said: “I’m looking to do a Veterans and Ladies Champion of Champions next year alongside a Junior one too.

“The main thing I’d want though from each league is that they run a Merit for ladies and veterans - unless they are a specific league so they then could send their averages winner.

North Shropshire association, the Highley and Mid Shropshire leagues already run veterans and ladies merits, but Burroughs is urging other Shropshire-affiliated leagues to get on board with the idea.

“I think some of the other bigger leagues could find success running a specific merit for ladies and/or veterans.

“The one thing from this year’s main champions day (at Edgmond and won by Callum Wraight) is that it should only be for winners in leagues or competitions.

"And that’s something I’m going to take forward to next year to make it a true champion of champions.”

Shrewsbury Senior Citizens Bowling League



A key role will need to be filled when the Shrewsbury Senior Citizens Bowling League leads the AGM charge next year.

Monday, January 12, will see the Salop Leisure-backed league start the surge of annual meetings in the county with its gathering at Old Shrewsbury BC (2pm).

And club delegates will be asked for nominations for a new competitions organiser as league chief Chris Kershaw is standing down from that post.

All officers are prepared to continue in the other main roles at an AGM that will also include the presentation of prizes to this year’s title winners by president Margaret Cooper and chairman Roger Whitfield.