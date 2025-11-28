Aston Villa v Wolves: Who's out and who's a doubt
Wolves return to action with a trip to face Villa in the West Midlands derby.
Plus
By Liam Keen
Published
Last updated
New head coach Rob Edwards has now had a full week with his players ahead of a huge game.
But who could miss out on Sunday?
Matt Doherty - 25% chance
Doherty has been back in training after picking up a knee injury in late October, as he closes in on a return to the pitch.