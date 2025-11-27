"We might change" - Wolves boss open to tactical switches

The new head coach returned Wolves to a back five and started the two towering strikers Jorgen Strand Larsen and Tolu Arokodare together for the first time in the defeat to Crystal Palace.

But Edwards says he is not wedded to the same system and has already warned his players he will make changes depending on the opponent.

"I think what we'll try and do, because we are where we are and every game now is vital, we might change," Edwards said.

"So the shape and things like that can change depending on the opposition and what we think gives us the best way to win a game or the best chance to win a game.