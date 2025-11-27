Last chance! Shropshire nominations invited for 2026 LTA Awards

Celebrating excellence in British tennis and padel, the LTA Awards, presented by Lexus, recognise the outstanding achievements and contributions of individuals and organisations across Great Britain.

Launched in 2015, Shropshire's former LTA president Cathie Sabin - always so passionate about recognising the efforts of the many inspirational individuals involved in tennis - was instrumental in the awards being introduced.

Shropshire has enjoyed notable success in the prestigious awards over the years, with a number of the county’s winners going on to be recognised both regionally and nationally.

Paul Ellis, a dedicated member of Wem Tennis Club for more than 50 years, received an LTA Excellence Award after initially being named as last year's winner of Shropshire’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

Now the opportunity is available for more of Shropshire's unsung tennis and padel heroes to step into the spotlight, with nominations for the 2026 awards open until Sunday, November 30.

County winners will be announced early next year ahead of being sent to the LTA shortlisting judging panel for each category.

Up to five national finalists will be selected including the winner, and up to five highly commended excellence award winners will also be decided in each category.

All national finalists will then be invited to the national ceremony at the National Tennis Centre at Roehampton in London in April, with the recipients of excellence awards invited to an LTA major event during next summer’s grass court season.

The LTA received more than 2,000 nominations from across England, Scotland and Wales in last year's wide range of categories.

The 2026 awards is another exciting chance to celebrate individuals and venues that make a difference in the local community.

Shropshire nominations are invited across a number of categories: Volunteer of the Year, Club of the Year, Coach of the Year, Competition of the Year, Lifetime Achievement Award (someone who has volunteered for over 30 years in any capacity in tennis/padel), LTA President's Award, Official of the Year, Park Venue of the Year, Performance Coach of the Year, Protect Where We Play Award, School of the Year, Tennis Opened Up Award, University of the Year and Young Person of the Year (aged 14-24).

Mark Wilson, the chair of Tennis Shropshire, said: “The LTA Awards are an opportunity for us to recognise and thank the people who make it possible for tennis and padel to be enjoyed across the country, and, in our case, here in Shropshire.

“So many fantastic people go above and beyond in their volunteering roles, while it’s also a chance to highlight the contribution of people who work in tennis such as coaches and those who look after clubs and courts.

“These awards are open to anybody involved in making tennis accessible and successful.

“From our point of view, it’s wonderful to be able to recognise these people who make it possible for others to play the game they love.

“A number of our excellent Shropshire winners in previous years have gone on to receive national recognition, which shows just how much passion there is from people involved in tennis and padel in the county.

“We urge people to nominate anybody who they believe deserves to have their contribution highlighted.

“This can be at whatever level, whether that’s locally within a park, a club or school environment, across the whole county or even nationally.

"It always means so much for people to discover someone has taken the time to nominate them for an award.”

To make an nomination for the 2026 LTA Awards and for more information, please click here https://www.lta.org.uk/what-we-do/lta-awards/