Here is why Tom Anderson says 'the best is yet to come' from Shrewsbury Town

Salop host Gillingham on Saturday looking for their fourth consecutive victory at the Croud Meadow.

And while things have not been quite so rosy on the road, Anderson has backed Salop to keep improving their league record by continuing to work hard.

"I think the best is yet to come but it's just small steps at a time," he said. "You don't want to get too far ahead of yourself so you win two, three on the bounce, that's great but you've not cracked it.

"So it's just all about keeping our feet on the ground staying level-headed and just like I say when we're out on the training pitch, working as hard as we can and as best as we can and to then go and perform on Saturdays where it matters."

Shrewsbury got off to a shocking start to the season, but have climbed out of the relegation zone in recent weeks - though last Saturday's 3-1 defeat at Fleetwood Town did check their momentum.

And after there being a whole host of new signings through the door at the Croud Meadow, particularly at the back, Anderson knows it can take time for players to get used to one another.

"Myself included, it's quite a few new players," he said. "And, I said before in my previous years at other clubs, it can take time for lads to gel.

"It doesn't just happen overnight. And get to know each other, get to know each other off the field as well and on the field. And what people like and how they play.

"It can just take time. I mean, people outside might not understand that because they've never been in. But, you know, I'm in my 14th year now and it really can take time to gel."

And reflecting on that poor start, which saw Town take just five points from their first 10 games following relegation from League One, Anderson added: "I've been in the game now for a long time and through clubs I've been at, I've been in a similar cycle of when there's a lot of change and coming off the back of a, let's not beat around the bush, a negative season.

"From last season it can take time to get that out of the minds.

"I think you've got to be very positive in the brain and in your mindset and look after last season.

"Obviously I wasn't here but everything at the club, everybody's disappointed, everybody's upset. So it can take time to shift that.

"So not overly surprised, I knew that from my own experiences but I think it's a very good group of people first and foremost, and we all come together to try and shift that into positivity and I think that's what we're doing. "

