Bandit Bowls hunting venues - bowls round-up

“Any clubs that wish to host please contact me on 07522 624773,” urged promoter Jamie Brookes in advance of this weekend’s action.

Meole Brace has dominated the venues used so far this winter – and it’s the Shrewsbury club’s two greens that are the focus of attention Saturday and Sunday.

Start time is 9am for Saturday's one-day competition with round robin matches leading to knockout ties and £7 out of the £12 entry paid out in prize money on the day.

Round seven of the 13-up round robin matches in the winter series is also at Meole on Sunday with sessions at 9am and 1.30pm and all bowlers are welcome to pay £7 on the day and play.

Allscott Winter League

A home team has hit top spot in the Allscott Heath Winter Bowling League.

But it wasn’t all plain sailing as the Avengers reached the smmit of the table as they struggled to see off a high-flying Trench team on Wednesday night.

Gary Cartwright won 21-13 for the Allscott quartet as they edged the fixture 77-72 on aggregate to be 16-15 winners on points and temporarily overtake unbeaten Shifnal.

They were first champions on the artificial green last winter, but Allscott Buccaneers are right in the title picture, having also won their first six matches so far this campaign going into their next fixture on Wednesday night.