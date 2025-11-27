Alport sharp-shooters hit the goal trail

Alport produced their best display of the season to see off Premier Division rivals Llanymynech 7-1.

Alex Hughes led the victory charge with two goals with scoring completed by Macauley Clifton, Tom Clive, Chris Owen, Luke Parry and an own goal.

Church Stretton are still setting the pace at the top of the standings following their 11th win in 12 league outings.

But they were made to work hard for their latest win as Oliver Barrett’s 28th minute strike sealed a 1-0 win at home to Prees United.

Wrockwardine Wood sit second, three points behind Stretton but having played a game more, after a 5-2 success on the road at Wem Town.

Cian Fenlon, Keece Graham, Marc Perry, James Allen and Joey Byrne were in target for Wrockwardine.

Shrewsbury Up & Comers bagged three goals and three points at home to Telford Town Reserves. Kevin Renshaw, Nathan Simon and Steven Hole hit the net for the hosts.

A strike from George Cross secured a 1-0 win for Shifnal Town at high-flying FC Nations.

In Division One, the top-of-the-table-clash between Ercall Rangers and Brown Clee ended all square at 2-2.

Kyle Pritchard and Ben Ford were the goalscorers for leaders Rangers.

Shawbury United Development went goal crazy in their clash at home to AFC Weston Rhyn.

Jake Brown netted four times and Gregory Dakin and Harvie Warrington both bagged hat-tricks as Shawbury ran out 12-0 winners.

FC Nations Development withstood a spirited second-half showing from Allscott Heath Reserves to bag three points.

Nations appeared to be cruising to victory following an impressive first-half display that saw Hayden Norry, Cosmin Ghita and Ellis Beardsley put them 3-0 up.

Jack Davies reduced the deficit for the hosts just after the hour mark and Emmanuel Osei set up a tense finish when he made it 3-2 on 81 minutes. But the visitors held on.

Ercall 1975 claimed the bragging rights in their clash away to Ercall Aces after securing a 3-1 victory.

Adam Mellor scored twice and Owen Rigby once for Ercall 1975 with Lewis MacLeod replying for the hosts.

Charlie Warren struck twice as Mereside Rangers beat visiting Haughmond Development 2-1.

Warren gave his side the lad on 25 minutes only for Tai Jones to level on 65 minutes. But Warren then struck a minute remaining.

Wrockwardine Wood Development hit form on the road as they eased to a 4-1 victory at Ercall Colts.

Brogan Hughes, Owen Pitts, Amar Sahota and Abdul Samed Tanko Salifu found the net for Wood. Alexander Holloway netted what proved to be a consolation effort for the hosts.

