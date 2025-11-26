Just two points from the first 12 games has left Wolves nine points adrift heading into the final game of November.

The fixture list doesn't look to be getting easier for Rob Edwards' side as look to drag themselves closer to the other sides fighting for survival.

On the latest episode of the E&S Wolves podcast - Liam Keen and Jonny Drury discuss how many points Wolves need to pick up in the upcoming fixtures - and how many they need to bring them back into touching distance before the January transfer window.