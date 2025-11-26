Shrewsbury Town boss gives big fitness update on key man

Strikers Bradley Ihionvien and George Lloyd have been sidelined through injury - with Arsenal loanee Ismeal Kabia pressed into a striking role for Salop's last two matches.

And while Ihionvien remains sidelined for another 'six to eight weeks', Lloyd could return for Saturday's clash with Gillingham, led by former boss Gareth Ainsworth.

“Obviously, Bradley’s going to be out still for another six to eight weeks or so," said Appleton.

“George is a little bit different. George, if we get a good three or four days out of him (in training this week), he potentially could be available for Saturday against Gillingham.