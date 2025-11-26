Newport extend unbeaten run, Drayton involved in 12-goal thriller and a big win for Ludlow - hockey round-up

They secured their first clean sheet of the season as they battled their way to a goalless draw at Stourport seconds.

Newport goalkeeper Fin McPherson produced several saves to keep the scores level, while the visitors were more of a threat after the break as they hit the crossbar through Ricky Lally and then the post late on.

The seconds continue to set the pace at the top of Midlands Seven North West after a 4-1 success at home to Sutton Coldfield fourths made it seven wins from nine outings - Nathan Evans (two), Freddie Brooks and Ben Crawford doing the damage.

Market Drayton maintained the pressure on Newport seconds at the top, with an entertaining 6-3 success at home to Leek fourths.

Nick Cooper (two), Jesse Thompstone (two), Jordan Chevins and an own goal had Drayton 6-1 up before Leek bagged two late consolations.

In Midlands Eight North West, Newport thirds picked up a 2-1 success on the road at Telford & Wrekin fourths, while Lewis Tindall bagged what proved to be a consolation effort as Newport fourths were beaten 3-1 at home by Shrewsbury.

Market Drayton men's seconds gave their promotion push a boost with a comfortable 5-0 success over lowly Leek sixths in Midlands 10 North West outing.

John Rayson (two), James Parsons, James Roscoe and Mike Chevins were all on the mark.

Newport Ladies hit form on the road in Midlands Four North Central as they returned home from Bloxwich thirds with all three points in the bag following a 4-0 victory, with Emma Hamplett bagging a brace and Ellen Cambidge and Molly Leonard getting one each.

Market Drayton Ladies shared the spoils in a thrilling clash with fellow Midlands Five North West high-flyers Derby thirds.

Drayton were only able to field 10 players in a goal-laden contest that ended 6-6 - Megan Parsons fired home a hat-trick, while Libby Clifton, Lauren Kenvyn and Joanne MacCallum were the other goalscorers.

Newport seconds powered their way to a resounding 11-0 victory at Wolverhampton & Tettenhall fourths in Division Five West - Gayle Roberts scoring four times, Beatrice Kind, Sarah Murase and Violet Matthews each bagging braces, and Immie Newbury rounding off the scoring.

In the same division, the third team slipped to a 7-0 defeat against leaders Ludlow, who pulled clear at the summit ahead of Bridgnorth seconds.

Naomi Burgoyne and Tabitha Worsley both scored twice, with Kim Dobson, Rachel Jones and Vick Roberts also on target.