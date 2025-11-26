Medals for Shropshire karate kids (and adults!)

The event was organised by sensei Sam Nelstrop (Milton Keynes) and sensei Daljit Virdee (Bedford), who both run goju ryu karate dojo's.

A total of 24 students aged six to 52 travelled to compete in the event, which was divided into two parts - kata (set forms) and irikumi kumite (continuous contact sparring) - and won 17 gold, 14 silver and 12 bronze medals.

Shropshire sensei Max Beddow said he could not be more proud of his students, and added: "The standard in all areas was very high and saw some tough battles on the mats across all ages.

"A big thank-you to all students and parents for their help and support and we all look forward to next year's event."

The academy is a member of the English Goju-Ryu Karate Association and teaches traditional Okinawan Goju Ryu karate.

Contact the club through Facebook for more details.