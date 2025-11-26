Medals for Shropshire karate kids (and adults!)
The Shropshire Goju Ryu Karate Academy brought back several medals from the annual competition between Milton Keynes, Bedford and Shropshire.
The event was organised by sensei Sam Nelstrop (Milton Keynes) and sensei Daljit Virdee (Bedford), who both run goju ryu karate dojo's.
A total of 24 students aged six to 52 travelled to compete in the event, which was divided into two parts - kata (set forms) and irikumi kumite (continuous contact sparring) - and won 17 gold, 14 silver and 12 bronze medals.
Shropshire sensei Max Beddow said he could not be more proud of his students, and added: "The standard in all areas was very high and saw some tough battles on the mats across all ages.
"A big thank-you to all students and parents for their help and support and we all look forward to next year's event."
The academy is a member of the English Goju-Ryu Karate Association and teaches traditional Okinawan Goju Ryu karate.
Contact the club through Facebook for more details.