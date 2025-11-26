Market Drayton claim crucial victory and toast return of key man

Dan Dawson's side secured a vital three points against basement boys Wolverhampton Sporting in a bid to kickstart their season as a three-goal first-half blitz did the damage.

The feelgood factor continued at Greenfields as Town confirmed the signing of attacking midfielder Finney, who left in the summer to join local Midland Premier side Hanley Town, of the level above.

Finney spent last season with the Gingerbread Men as one of Dawson's key signings when the boss moved from Redgate Clayton in the summer of 2024.

He scored once and registered seven assists in 20 appearances - 13 of which were starts - for Hanley but has opted to reunite with North West Counties First Division South outfit Town.

He also teams back up with brother Jack, another important player in Dawson's ranks.

In-form Drayton, who have a home league fixture against sixth-placed Barnton on Saturday, continued their upward trajectory to 13th with just a fourth league win of the season against Wolves Sporting.

The points were secured in eight ruthless first-half minutes as Nick Woods, Joel Reece and top scorer Dan Holdcroft netted. Hosts Sporting pulled one back late on.

Dawson, whose side have now lost just once in six in the league, said: "It was a really big result. I thought we earned the right to play our football early doors.

"We've been asking the lads to be ruthless in both boxes for a while and we did that.

"Given our recent form of conceding late goals when it went to 3-1 it would've been really easy for the lads to fall back into their shell, but they did really well and played the percentages, slowed it down and saw it out.

"Barnton are a really good side, they are a really good well-drilled side with good individuals."