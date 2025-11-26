Liam Keen comment: Wolves heads dropped, squad depth problems and a crucial few weeks

A 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace in his opening game as head coach saw Wolves slip to 10 losses in 12 Premier League matches and sink deeper into their relegation battle.

Although the performance offered some positives that Edwards can work with, it was the same old story and proves the monumental task on his hands.

Heads dropped

Wolves were calmer, more organised and more competitive against Palace, despite not offering a lot going forward and not having much control over the contest.

Palace took the lead in the 63rd minute - at a time when Wolves were enjoying a better spell - and the reaction from the players was worrying.

Heads immediately dropped, shoulders were shrugged and no leaders stood up to rally the troops. Edwards desperately tried to do it from the sidelines and summer signing Tolu Arokodare responded by trying to gee-up his team-mates.

Hugo Bueno and Rob Edwards (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

But none of the leaders on the pitch showed their mettle. Wolves never looked likely to win the game at any stage, but particularly after going a goal behind.

The confidence will naturally be low when the team has consistently lost games and consistently been criticised, but the players must drag something out of themselves to stay in games or get back into them.

Finding a result from somewhere is the only way they will have any chance of getting some momentum.

"The heads did drop, but I don't think the performance level dropped," Edwards said when asked about the reaction to going behind.

"I know then they got the second goal, but I don't think that was from everyone's heads dropping or maybe a lack of leadership, I didn't see that.