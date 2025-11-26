Kabia off the mark amid lack of attacking options - the Shrewsbury debrief

Here, we look back at some of the key talking points from the game.

Kabia off the mark

Ismeal Kabia of Shrewsbury Town scores a goal to make it 3-1

Arsenal loanee Ismeal Kabia has been one of the high points this season - though his best work has come on the right-hand side in support of the striker or at wing-back.

Here, he was thrust into the main No.9 role and, despite having limitations in the role and limited knowledge of how to play it, did his best to get Town back into the game.

And when his opportunity arrived, Kabia showed great composure to steer home his first goal in senior football.

With the game seemingly lost at that point, there was little in the way of celebration - he will be hoping the next one means so much more.

Attacking options

John Marquis of Shrewsbury Town

The fact Kabia was pushed into a lone striker role says a lot about Shrewsbury's attacking options at the moment.

But after a poor start to the game for captain John Marquis, who struggled to hold the ball up, boss Michael Appleton felt he was left with little choice than to move things around.