'Haven't scored that many since I was about eight!' TNS smash 10 to progress - women's round-up

The Saints demolished Bangor to progress through the first stage of the national knockout as Caitlin Chapman and Tiggy Webb both walked away with a match ball from Park Hall.

Webb netted four goals and Chapman's treble was added to by efforts from Lexie Harrison, Charlotte Crees and Maria Francis-Jones for the Oswestry hosts.

Interim boss Mikey Harris' side were four clear by half hour before Chapman sealed her hat-trick and the Adran Premier hosts then made it 6-0 by half-time as former Birmingham star Crees powered in the best goal of the game from range.

TNS' final four goals came in a ruthless final 15 minutes, including quickfire efforts for Webb's second, third and fourth of the afternoon.

Webb, clutching the match ball, said: "I haven't scored that many since I was about eight! It was a really good result today."

Fourth-placed The New Saints return to top flight league action on Sunday with a tough clash away to holders and leaders Cardiff City at Leckwith Stadium (2pm).

There was no action for West Midlands Premier duo Shrewsbury Town and Shifnal Town, but both return to action this weekend.

Shrewsbury travel to Coventry side Coundon Court and Shifnal visit Alvechurch.

Whitchurch Alport survived a washout in Division One North but there was little joy for the Yockings Park hosts as they were thrashed 8-0 by Chasetown. Alport host leaders Walsall on Sunday (2pm).

Sunday also brings an enthralling mid-table Telford derby as AFC Telford United welcome Telford Town at TCAT (2pm).

Wet conditions got the better of some fixtures in Shropshire Premier League action - where it was also a weekend of league cup quarter-final action.

Broseley Ladies booked their spot in the last four with a 4-0 win at Allscott Heath Development with Kelly-Anne Dowling and Emily Ratcliffe among the goals for the visitors.

They will be joined by Ellesmere Rangers who prevailed 4-3 in a thriller against Albrighton, chiefly thanks to a Felicity Townsend hat-trick. Sophie Bayliss also netted.

Albrighton had started well, with Molly Thompson twice on target early.

Shrewsbury Up & Comers thumped visitors Bridgnorth Spartans 6-1 to make the semi-final as Jess Sayers netted a hat-trick. Jessie Jex and Katie White also scored.

Shawbury United and Dawley Town was postponed.

In Premier action Worthen Juniors saw off Newport as Kim Bebbington, Mollie Lenc and Millie Booth each struck twice for the leaders.